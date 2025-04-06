Obi Toppin News: Will start vs. Denver

Toppin will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

With Pascal Siakam (elbow) ruled out for Sunday's game in Denver, Toppin will get the start. This will be the second time Toppin has been in the starting lineup for Indiana this season. In his previous start, he had one of the best games of his NBA career, finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a win over the Timberwolves on March 17.