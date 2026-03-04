Obi Toppin News: Won't start Wednesday
Toppin won't start against the Clippers on Wednesday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Pascal Siakam (wrist) will return from a three-game absence Wednesday, pushing Toppin to the second unit. The 28-year-old has logged eight and 11 minutes in his two outings following a four-month absence due to a right foot stress fracture, and he'll likely remain on a strict minutes restriction against the Clippers.
