Ochai Agbaji Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Agbaji (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Agbaji has missed the Raptors' last five games due to a left ankle sprain, and he looks to be trending toward another absence Wednesday after briefly being viewed as questionable for the contest. With the Raptors set to be shorthanded Wednesday, players like Jamal Shead, Jared Rhoden and A.J. Lawson could be tasked with handling 30-plus-minute roles.