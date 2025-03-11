Fantasy Basketball
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 12:52pm

Agbaji (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Agbaji has missed the Raptors' last five games due to a left ankle sprain, and he looks to be trending toward another absence Wednesday after briefly being viewed as questionable for the contest. With the Raptors set to be shorthanded Wednesday, players like Jamal Shead, Jared Rhoden and A.J. Lawson could be tasked with handling 30-plus-minute roles.

Ochai Agbaji
Toronto Raptors
