Ochai Agbaji Injury: Leaves early with sprained ankle

Agbaji won't return to Friday's game against the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji checked out of the game with 6:10 remaining in the first quarter and required assistance to the locker room. He appeared to be in visible pain while being unable to put any weight on his left foot, so Agbaji could be at risk of missing game action beyond Friday. The Raptors will likely put Agbaji through further testing before deciding on his status for Sunday's game in Orlando.