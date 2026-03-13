Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji Injury: Likely to be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 6:47am

The Nets list Agbaji as probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to left ankle sporeness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Agbaji has been left out of the Brooklyn rotation for the past two games in coach's decisions, but assuming his ankle injury doesn't keep him from playing Saturday, he could have a chance at reclaiming some minutes. In addition to Egor Demin (foot) and Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb) being out for the season, the Nets will be without Nic Claxton (rest), Michael Porter (ankle) and Drake Powell (knee) on Saturday.

Ochai Agbaji
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ochai Agbaji See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ochai Agbaji See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
55 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
78 days ago