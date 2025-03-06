Ochai Agbaji Injury: Out Friday, likely Saturday, too

Agbaji (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz,Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Agbaji will miss a third straight game Friday as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, Agbaji is no longer confined to a walking boot and will begin increasing his on-court work, but he's not yet cleared to resume practicing. With that in mind, Agbaji looks safe to rule out through the second leg of the Raptors' back-to-back set Saturday versus the Wizards.