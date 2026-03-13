Ochai Agbaji Injury: Probable for Saturday
Agbaji (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Nets are going to be very shorthanded Saturday, so there is a path to plenty of minutes for Agbaji. The Nets have been spreading them out pretty evenly on the wings, however.
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