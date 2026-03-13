Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Agbaji (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Nets are going to be very shorthanded Saturday, so there is a path to plenty of minutes for Agbaji. The Nets have been spreading them out pretty evenly on the wings, however.

Ochai Agbaji
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ochai Agbaji See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ochai Agbaji See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
54 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
77 days ago