Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Agbaji (back) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Agbaji is dealing with lower-back soreness but will likely suit up for Brooklyn's regular-season finale. However, he isn't guaranteed to see significant burn if he's cleared to suit up.

Ochai Agbaji
Brooklyn Nets
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