Ochai Agbaji Injury: Probable for Sunday
Agbaji (back) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Agbaji is dealing with lower-back soreness but will likely suit up for Brooklyn's regular-season finale. However, he isn't guaranteed to see significant burn if he's cleared to suit up.
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