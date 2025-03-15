Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Agbaji (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji missed Friday's game against Utah due to a left ankle sprain, and now the former first-round pick is in danger of missing an eighth straight game. If Agbaji ends up being ruled out, then A.J. Lawson and Jamison Battle are among the players who could see more minutes in a depleted Raptors roster.

Ochai Agbaji
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now