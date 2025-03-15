Ochai Agbaji Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Agbaji (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji missed Friday's game against Utah due to a left ankle sprain, and now the former first-round pick is in danger of missing an eighth straight game. If Agbaji ends up being ruled out, then A.J. Lawson and Jamison Battle are among the players who could see more minutes in a depleted Raptors roster.