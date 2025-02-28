Ochai Agbaji Injury: Won't return Friday

Agbaji won't return to Friday's game against the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji was helped to the locker room and was in visible pain while being unable to put any weight on his left foot, so it's not a surprise to see him ruled out for the rest of the contest. Further tests will be needed to determine the severity of the sprain, but for now, Agbaji should be considered questionable for the Raptors' next game against Orlando on Sunday.