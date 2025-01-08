Fantasy Basketball
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 6:11pm

Agbaji (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Agbaji suffered a lower back contusion colliding with Josh Hart while going after a rebound late in the first half against New York. He'll be unavailable for Toronto the rest of the way, which could lead to more minutes for Chris Boucher and Bruce Brown. Toronto is back in action Thursday at Cleveland.

Ochai Agbaji
Toronto Raptors
