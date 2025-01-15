Ochai Agbaji Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Agbaji (hand) has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Agbaji had to get three stitches on his right hand during Wednesday's game against Boston in Toronto. The Raptors forward played 12 minutes before being ruled out for the rest of the game, finishing his night with five points, four rebounds and an assist off the bench.