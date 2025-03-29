Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Available for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Agbaji (rest) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the 76ers.

After missing Friday's game against the Hornets for rest purposes, Agbaji will get back on the floor Sunday in Philadelphia. The 24-year-old is averaging career-high numbers in points (10.0), rebounds (3.8) and assists (1.6) per game while shooting a career-best 49.7 percent from the floor and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

Ochai Agbaji
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now