Ochai Agbaji News: Available for Sunday

Agbaji (rest) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the 76ers.

After missing Friday's game against the Hornets for rest purposes, Agbaji will get back on the floor Sunday in Philadelphia. The 24-year-old is averaging career-high numbers in points (10.0), rebounds (3.8) and assists (1.6) per game while shooting a career-best 49.7 percent from the floor and 39 percent from beyond the arc.