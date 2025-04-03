Ochai Agbaji News: Chips in 15 points off bench
Agbaji ended with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes during Thursday's 112-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Agbaji did most of his damage from three-point range Thursday as he led the bench in points and finished as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind RJ Barrett (18). Agbaji has fluctuated in and out of the starting lineup but has continued to see meaningful minutes in a reserve role. He has averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 25.5 minutes per game over his last seven outings.
