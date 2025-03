Agbaji (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji hasn't played since suffering an ankle sprain during the first minute of a Feb. 28 matchup in Chicago. He'll likely face restrictions in his first game back, but with RJ Barrett (illness) sidelined, there's a path to 20-plus minutes for Agbaji on Sunday.