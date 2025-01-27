Ochai Agbaji News: Cleared to play Monday vs. NOLA
Agbaji (hand) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Agbaji missed the Raptors' last four games due to a right hand injury, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return Monday. He could see a significant amount of playing time off the bench due to the absences of Immanuel Quickley (hip) and Kelly Olynyk (calf).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now