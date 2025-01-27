Ochai Agbaji News: Cleared to play Monday vs. NOLA

Agbaji (hand) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Agbaji missed the Raptors' last four games due to a right hand injury, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return Monday. He could see a significant amount of playing time off the bench due to the absences of Immanuel Quickley (hip) and Kelly Olynyk (calf).