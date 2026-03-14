Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:43am

Agbaji (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

As expected, Agbaji has been upgraded from probable to available, and despite being left out of the rotation the past two games, he could reclaim minutes versus Philadelphia. Egor Demin (foot) and Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb) were recently ruled out for the season, while Nic Claxton (rest), Michael Porter (ankle) and Drake Powell (knee) are all unavailable Saturday, opening up potential minutes for Agbaji.

Ochai Agbaji
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ochai Agbaji See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ochai Agbaji See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
55 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
78 days ago