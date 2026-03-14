Ochai Agbaji News: Cleared to play Saturday
Agbaji (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
As expected, Agbaji has been upgraded from probable to available, and despite being left out of the rotation the past two games, he could reclaim minutes versus Philadelphia. Egor Demin (foot) and Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb) were recently ruled out for the season, while Nic Claxton (rest), Michael Porter (ankle) and Drake Powell (knee) are all unavailable Saturday, opening up potential minutes for Agbaji.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ochai Agbaji See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 933 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 537 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1855 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 2678 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ochai Agbaji See More