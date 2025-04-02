Ochai Agbaji News: Cleared to play Thursday
Agbaji (rest) doesn't appear on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Agbaji and RJ Barrett will be back in action after resting in Tuesday's 137-118 loss to the Bulls, but the Raptors will give Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl a chance to rest up Thursday. Though the absences of Quickley, Poeltl, Gradey Dick (knee) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) could improve Agbaji's playing-time outlook for Thursday, the third-year wing will be a candidate to rest again Friday against the Pistons in the second leg of a back-to-back set.
