Ochai Agbaji News: Coming off bench Wednesday

Agbaji is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Nets on Wednesday, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Agbaji has started in each of his last four outings but will retreat to the bench Wednesday while Ja'Kobe Walter enters the Raptors' starting five. Agbaji averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 27.8 minutes per contest across that four-game span.