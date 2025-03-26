Fantasy Basketball
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Coming off bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 4:21pm

Agbaji is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Nets on Wednesday, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Agbaji has started in each of his last four outings but will retreat to the bench Wednesday while Ja'Kobe Walter enters the Raptors' starting five. Agbaji averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 27.8 minutes per contest across that four-game span.

Ochai Agbaji
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
