Ochai Agbaji News: Efficient outing in loss
Agbaji produced 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Heat.
Agbaji delivered an extremely efficient performance Thursday, and he's been able to carve out a sizable role in the rotation with injuries to Immanuel Quickley (elbow), Bruce Brown (knee) and Scottie Barnes (ankle). Agbaji has reached the double-digit mark in points in two of his last five outings, during which he has averaged 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 27.8 minutes per contest.
