Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Efficient outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 10:34am

Agbaji produced 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Heat.

Agbaji delivered an extremely efficient performance Thursday, and he's been able to carve out a sizable role in the rotation with injuries to Immanuel Quickley (elbow), Bruce Brown (knee) and Scottie Barnes (ankle). Agbaji has reached the double-digit mark in points in two of his last five outings, during which he has averaged 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 27.8 minutes per contest.

Ochai Agbaji
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now