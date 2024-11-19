Ochai Agbaji News: Fills stat sheet Monday

Agbaji logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 130-119 victory over the Pacers.

Agbaji didn't have his best scoring performance Monday, but he ended up posting a full stat line -- he recorded at least one tally in each of the five major categories and at least three in each of them except steals. Agbaji is averaging 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game in November.