Ochai Agbaji News: Good to go Sunday
Agbaji (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
As expected, Agbaji has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the regular-season finale. He's made only one appearance in April, posting 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 18 minutes during a 121-115 win over Washington on April 5. He figures to see increased usage Sunday, with most of Brooklyn's regulars resting.
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