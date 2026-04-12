Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 8:37am

Agbaji (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

As expected, Agbaji has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the regular-season finale. He's made only one appearance in April, posting 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 18 minutes during a 121-115 win over Washington on April 5. He figures to see increased usage Sunday, with most of Brooklyn's regulars resting.

Ochai Agbaji
Brooklyn Nets
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