Ochai Agbaji News: Heads to bench Friday

Agbaji will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After starting Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Agbaji will head to Toronto's bench in the return of Gradey Dick (illness) on Friday. Over seven games from the Raptors' second unit this season, Agbaji has averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 threes in 19.9 minutes.