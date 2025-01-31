Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Heads to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 4:16pm

Agbaji will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After starting Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Agbaji will head to Toronto's bench in the return of Gradey Dick (illness) on Friday. Over seven games from the Raptors' second unit this season, Agbaji has averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 threes in 19.9 minutes.

Ochai Agbaji
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now