Agbaji will start Friday's game against the Lakers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji will make his fourth start this season after two straight games off the bench. In five total appearances, he's averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28.0 minutes. He's scored in double figures in four straight.