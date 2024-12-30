Ochai Agbaji News: Plays season-low 17 minutes

Agbaji finished with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 loss to the Hawks.

Bruce Brown made his season debut Sunday, and Agbaji played a season-low 17 minutes as a result. That could be a troubling sign for his fantasy appeal going forward. Agbaji was trending before Sunday's dud anyways, and he's scored a combined 17 points over his last three games on 7-of-23 shooting from the field.