Ochai Agbaji News: Posts solid line

Agbaji logged 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 win over the Clippers.

The workload wasn't ideal, but Agbaji made the most of his limited minutes. Despite playing 21.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings, Agbaji has produced top-150 value in nine-category formats during that span with 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers.