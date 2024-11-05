Ochai Agbaji News: Posts16 points during loss
Agbaji accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to the Nuggets.
Scottie Barnes' (eye) injury will not require surgery, but Agbaji will continue to have a starting role until he returns. He's performed adequately over his last three starts, averaging 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals over that span.
