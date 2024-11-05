Fantasy Basketball
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Posts16 points during loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Agbaji accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Scottie Barnes' (eye) injury will not require surgery, but Agbaji will continue to have a starting role until he returns. He's performed adequately over his last three starts, averaging 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals over that span.

Ochai Agbaji
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
