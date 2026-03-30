Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Scores 18 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 8:28am

Agbaji notched 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one rebound across 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-99 victory over the Kings.

This was certainly an outlier performance from Agbaji, as the Nets continue to give different roles on almost a nightly basis. Over his last seven games, Agbaji is averaging 18.5 minutes with 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers on 38.6 percent shooting from the field.

Ochai Agbaji
Brooklyn Nets
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