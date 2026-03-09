Ochai Agbaji News: Season-high 18 points in win
Agbaji closed with 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 126-115 win over Memphis.
Agbaji had his best game since arriving in Brooklyn, taking advantage of what was a favorable matchup. The 18 points represented a season-high for Agbaji, who to this point, has not even been an every-night part of the rotation for the Nets. We would need to see more of this before declaring him a viable standard league asset.
