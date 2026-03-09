Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Season-high 18 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Agbaji closed with 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 126-115 win over Memphis.

Agbaji had his best game since arriving in Brooklyn, taking advantage of what was a favorable matchup. The 18 points represented a season-high for Agbaji, who to this point, has not even been an every-night part of the rotation for the Nets. We would need to see more of this before declaring him a viable standard league asset.

Ochai Agbaji
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ochai Agbaji See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ochai Agbaji See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
50 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
73 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule: Top Streaming Picks & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule: Top Streaming Picks & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
84 days ago