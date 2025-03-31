Fantasy Basketball
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 2:53pm

Agbaji won't play in Tuesday's game against Chicago for rest purposes, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

The Raptors are beginning to manage Agbaji's workload, as he'll have sat out two of their last three games following Tuesday. The 2022 first-rounder should be able to return to action for Thursday's game against Portland. In his absence, A.J. Lawson and Jamison Battle are candidates for increased playing time.

Ochai Agbaji
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
