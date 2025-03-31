Ochai Agbaji News: Sitting out Tuesday

Agbaji won't play in Tuesday's game against Chicago for rest purposes, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

The Raptors are beginning to manage Agbaji's workload, as he'll have sat out two of their last three games following Tuesday. The 2022 first-rounder should be able to return to action for Thursday's game against Portland. In his absence, A.J. Lawson and Jamison Battle are candidates for increased playing time.