Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 3:01pm

Agbaji will start in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

With RJ Barrett (illness) and Immanuel Quickley (rest) sidelined, Agbaji will enter the starting five during his return from a seven-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old has averaged 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 28.8 minutes per game over his last five starts. However, he'll likely face restrictions during his return.

Ochai Agbaji
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
