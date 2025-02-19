Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby Injury: Cleared to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 10:02am

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday that Anunoby (foot) has been cleared to practice without any restrictions, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby missed the final five games before the All-Star break with a right foot sprain, but he was upgraded to day-to-day back on Feb. 10. If he makes it through practice without any setbacks, there's a good chance he gets the green light to return Thursday against the Bulls.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now