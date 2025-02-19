OG Anunoby Injury: Cleared to practice

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday that Anunoby (foot) has been cleared to practice without any restrictions, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby missed the final five games before the All-Star break with a right foot sprain, but he was upgraded to day-to-day back on Feb. 10. If he makes it through practice without any setbacks, there's a good chance he gets the green light to return Thursday against the Bulls.