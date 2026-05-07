OG Anunoby Injury: Day-to-day with hamstring strain

Anunoby was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and is day-to-day moving forward, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Anunoby tweaked his hamstring late in Game 2 and will be questionable for Game 3 on Friday. Anunoby has been outstanding in the playoffs with 21.4 minutes per contest. If he misses time, the Knicks could lean more on Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet.