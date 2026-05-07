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OG Anunoby Injury: Day-to-day with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Anunoby was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and is day-to-day moving forward, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Anunoby tweaked his hamstring late in Game 2 and will be questionable for Game 3 on Friday. Anunoby has been outstanding in the playoffs with 21.4 minutes per contest. If he misses time, the Knicks could lean more on Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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