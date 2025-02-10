OG Anunoby Injury: Draws questionable tag for Tuesday

Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported Saturday that Anunoby was likely to remain sidelined through the All-Star break after missing the Knicks' last three games with a right foot sprain, but the forward's condition has unexpectedly taken a turn for the better. According to SNY.tv, head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Anunoby participated in portions of Monday's practice, prompting the Knicks to hand him a questionable tag heading into Tuesday. The Knicks will presumably re-evaluate Anunoby after Tuesday's morning shootaround before making a decision on his status leading up to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.