OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby Injury: Exits early Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 11:43am

Anunoby has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a right foot sprain.

Anunoby appeared to suffer the injury in the second quarter, resulting in him making a visit to the locker room, where he remained through the end of the period. He was back on the court for the start of the second half, but he checked out of the game for good with 10:38 remaining in third quarter. The veteran forward logged 17 minutes prior to his depature, finishing with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two blocks, one rebound and one assist. The Knicks will likely provide an update on his status after the game.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
