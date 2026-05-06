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OG Anunoby Injury: Exits game with leg issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Anunoby registered 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 victory over Philadelphia in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Anunoby seemed to tweak something in the back of his right leg with three minutes remaining in the match, and after subbing out, he did not return to the game. Mike Brown declined to provide an update on Anunoby's leg issue after the game, simply saying, "he looked like he was hopping," per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. For now, Anunoby should be considered questionable for Game 3 in Philly on Friday.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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