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OG Anunoby Injury: Expected to be ready for next round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 11:23am

Shams Charania of ESPN reports Wednesday that Anunoby (hamstring) is expected to be ready for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Anunoby was limited to individual work at Wednesday's practice, but the belief is that he'll be available for Game 1 of the next round of the playoffs. With the Cavaliers and Pistons locked up at 2-2 during their Eastern Conference Semifinals series, Anunoby could have nearly a week to recuperate.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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