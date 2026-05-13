OG Anunoby Injury: Expected to be ready for next round

Shams Charania of ESPN reports Wednesday that Anunoby (hamstring) is expected to be ready for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Anunoby was limited to individual work at Wednesday's practice, but the belief is that he'll be available for Game 1 of the next round of the playoffs. With the Cavaliers and Pistons locked up at 2-2 during their Eastern Conference Semifinals series, Anunoby could have nearly a week to recuperate.