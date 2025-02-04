OG Anunoby Injury: Foot sprain viewed as mild

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said prior to Monday's 124-118 win over the Rockets that Anunoby is considered day-to-day after X-rays and an MRI on his right foot revealed that the forward is dealing with a mild sprain, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby looks to have avoided a significant injury after the foot issue forced him out of Saturday's loss to the Lakers, then resulted in him missing his first game of the season Monday. According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Thibodeau said that the Knicks will wait and see how Anunoby responds to treatment before a determination on his status is made for Tuesday's game in Toronto. If Anunoby misses a second straight game, Precious Achiuwa would likely be in store for another start after logging seven points, nine rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Monday's win.