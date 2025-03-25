OG Anunoby Injury: Heads to locker room

Anunoby headed to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to an undisclosed injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The extent of the injury is unclear, but Anunoby went to the locker room with a trainer, so he'll be assessed to determine whether he can return to action. If he doesn't, Precious Achiuwa and Landry Shamet could be in line to see more minutes in the rotation.