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OG Anunoby Injury: Iffy for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 2:07pm

Anunoby (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers.

Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury in the waning moments of Game 2, and he's since been officially tagged as questionable for Game 3. More clarification on his availability for Friday should come closer to tipoff.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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