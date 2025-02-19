OG Anunoby Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Anunoby (foot) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Anunoby has missed the last five games for the Knicks while dealing with a sprained right foot. However, he could be trending in the right direction, as there's a chance he'll play on Thursday against Chicago. The return of Anunoby would be a massive boost for New York defensively and fantasy managers, averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game when healthy.
