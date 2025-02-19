Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Anunoby (foot) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Anunoby has missed the last five games for the Knicks while dealing with a sprained right foot. However, he could be trending in the right direction, as there's a chance he'll play on Thursday against Chicago. The return of Anunoby would be a massive boost for New York defensively and fantasy managers, averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game when healthy.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

