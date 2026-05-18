OG Anunoby Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Anunoby (hamstring) is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers.

Anunoby missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers due to a right hamstring strain, though he was a full participant in Monday's practice and is expected to play Tuesday. Over eight playoff appearances in 2026, the 28-year-old forward has averaged 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across 35.3 minutes per contest. He's also shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range this postseason.