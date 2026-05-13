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OG Anunoby Injury: Limited at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Anunoby (hamstring) did individual work at Wednesday's practice, per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.

It sounds like Anunoby is still limited during his recovery from a right hamstring strain. With the Cavaliers and Pistons in a dogfight during their Eastern Conference Semifinals, Anunoby has plenty of extra time to recover.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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