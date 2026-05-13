OG Anunoby Injury: Limited at practice
Anunoby (hamstring) did individual work at Wednesday's practice, per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.
It sounds like Anunoby is still limited during his recovery from a right hamstring strain. With the Cavaliers and Pistons in a dogfight during their Eastern Conference Semifinals, Anunoby has plenty of extra time to recover.
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