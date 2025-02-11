OG Anunoby Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Anunoby (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Anunoby was expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break due to a right foot sprain, but he was able to draw the questionable tag for Tuesday's game after participating in Monday's practice. He hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to face Indiana, but it's possible that he could play against Atlanta on Wednesday.