OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby Injury: Officially questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 2:12pm

Anunoby (toe) is officially questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Anunoby told reporters during Wednesday's practice that he'd play against Detroit, but the Knicks appear to want the veteran forward to test out his toe injury before giving him the green light. With Anunoby at least looking to be on the right side of the questionable tag, Landry Shamet would likely have the most to lose from a fantasy standpoint Thursday.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
