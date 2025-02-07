OG Anunoby Injury: Partial practice participant

Anunoby (foot) was able to participate in parts of practice Friday but hasn't been taking full contact yet, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby missed the Knicks' previous two outings due to a sprained right foot and seems trending toward another absence Saturday against Boston. However, coach Tom Thibodeaux mentioned that Anunoby's limitations in practice are more for precautionary reasons and added that the 27-year-old forward is moving well.