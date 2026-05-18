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OG Anunoby Injury: Practices in full

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 11:38am

Anunoby (hamstring) practiced in full Monday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

No surprise here, as Anunoby is expected to be ready for Game 1 against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday. Additional clarity will be known once the Knicks release their injury report Monday afternoon or evening.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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