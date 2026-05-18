OG Anunoby Injury: Practices in full
Anunoby (hamstring) practiced in full Monday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
No surprise here, as Anunoby is expected to be ready for Game 1 against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday. Additional clarity will be known once the Knicks release their injury report Monday afternoon or evening.
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