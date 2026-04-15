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OG Anunoby Injury: Practices Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 11:50am

Anunoby (ankle) went through practice Wednesday, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

Anunoby twisted his ankle during Friday's win over the Raptors and proceeded to sit out Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Hornets. New York's next contest isn't until Saturday's Game 1 matchup versus Atlanta, so Anunoby has plenty of time to recover.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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