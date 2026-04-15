OG Anunoby Injury: Practices Wednesday
Anunoby (ankle) went through practice Wednesday, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.
Anunoby twisted his ankle during Friday's win over the Raptors and proceeded to sit out Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Hornets. New York's next contest isn't until Saturday's Game 1 matchup versus Atlanta, so Anunoby has plenty of time to recover.
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