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OG Anunoby Injury: Probable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 2:17pm

Anunoby (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Anunoby is officially on the injury report with a left ankle sprain, though the designation is likely a carryover from the injury that cost him the regular-season finale. Despite the "probable" tag, there shouldn't be much concern regarding his availability for Game 2 after he logged 38 minutes and looked plenty mobile in Saturday's series opener. The 28-year-old forward was highly effective in that win, providing 18 points and eight rebounds while playing his signature elite defense. Barring an unexpected setback, Anunoby should be back in his usual starting role as the Knicks look to take a 2-0 series lead.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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