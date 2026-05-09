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OG Anunoby Injury: Questionable for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Anunoby (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the 76ers.

Anunoby was unable to play in the Sixers' Game 3 win Friday after tweaking his right hamstring in Game 2. He has a chance to return for Game 4, but if he's unable to play, then Miles McBride would likely remain in the Knicks' starting lineup, with Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson also seeing extended playing time.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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